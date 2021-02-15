Research Analysts Set Expectations for FirstService Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for FirstService in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $149.16 on Monday. FirstService has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $156.50. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FirstService by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,135,000 after acquiring an additional 514,942 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in FirstService by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

