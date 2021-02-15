Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lonza Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

LZAGY has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $68.61 on Monday. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.70.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.