Research Analysts Set Expectations for Precision Drilling Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($8.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.11). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PD. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.16.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$30.57 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$39.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

