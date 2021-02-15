Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.70.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.27 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$14.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.96.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,217,371.20. Also, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 301,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

