Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zynga Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynga in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZNGA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

ZNGA opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $2,394,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $2,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,145,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,721,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,441,220 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.