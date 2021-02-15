Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian National Railway (CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$141.00 to C$137.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$139.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$160.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$148.00 to C$141.00.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$168.00 to C$156.00.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$140.00.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$153.00 to C$142.00.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$150.00 to C$145.00.

1/20/2021 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$144.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$152.00.

Shares of CNR opened at C$140.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.79 billion and a PE ratio of 28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$149.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$138.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.06.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total value of C$29,304,308.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,137,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,273,630,143.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,114,280 shares of company stock valued at $160,301,767.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company offers equipment, customs brokerage, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services to the rail industry; intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistics park, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trucking, and moving grain in containers; and trucking services comprising door-to-door, import and export dray, interline, and specialized services.

