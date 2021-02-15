Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GoDaddy (GDDY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) recently:

2/15/2021 – GoDaddy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy’s fourth-quarter revenues were driven by strong product demand, new customer addition and efficient execution. The company continued to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of all its products, including domain products drove top-line growth. Higher subscriptions to Websites and Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral drove growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in the emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

2/12/2021 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $107.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $7.10 on Monday, hitting $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 124,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,400 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

