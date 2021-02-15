Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gates Industrial (GTES)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE: GTES) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/9/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $22.00.

1/25/2021 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

1/21/2021 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/20/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Gates Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

1/6/2021 – Gates Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

GTES traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 7,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

