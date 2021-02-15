Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Honeywell International (HON)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Honeywell International (NYSE: HON):

2/1/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $194.00 to $199.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $230.00 to $222.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $222.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/23/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $182.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HON opened at $203.57 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

