Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Trisura Group (TRRSF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trisura Group (OTCMKTS: TRRSF):

2/12/2021 – Trisura Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/12/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $110.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded up $7.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.82. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904. Trisura Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

