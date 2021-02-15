Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Victory Capital (VCTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR):

2/12/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/30/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

1/29/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

1/20/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

1/11/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $25.12. 4,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

