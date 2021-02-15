Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to report $150.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.93 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $168.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year sales of $621.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.46 million to $633.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $672.98 million, with estimates ranging from $664.08 million to $681.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGP shares. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Resources Connection by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Resources Connection by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Resources Connection by 732.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Resources Connection by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $416.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

