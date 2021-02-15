Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $59.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $67.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,371,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,743 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,602,000 after acquiring an additional 236,382 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,285,000 after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190,613 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

