Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.
Retail Properties of America stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
