Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 770,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after buying an additional 1,839,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 903,407 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.