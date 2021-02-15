Reviewing Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -126.02% -213.18% -70.94% EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Professional Diversity Network and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A EverQuote 1 0 7 0 2.75

EverQuote has a consensus price target of $54.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.57%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 18.86, indicating that its stock price is 1,786% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and EverQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $5.03 million 7.60 -$3.84 million N/A N/A EverQuote $248.81 million 5.69 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -181.93

Professional Diversity Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

Summary

EverQuote beats Professional Diversity Network on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The NAPW Network segment operates a women-only professional networking organization. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 10.8 million registered users in the PDN Network and approximately 949,000 registered users or members in the NAPW Network. It has a partnership agreement with Phala Network to develop privacy-protecting blockchain application. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

