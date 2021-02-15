Reviewing Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Farmer Bros. and Tattooed Chef, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmer Bros. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50

Farmer Bros. currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.30%. Tattooed Chef has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.20%. Given Tattooed Chef’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Farmer Bros..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmer Bros. and Tattooed Chef’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmer Bros. $501.32 million 0.23 -$37.09 million ($1.26) -5.09 Tattooed Chef N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A

Tattooed Chef has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farmer Bros..

Risk & Volatility

Farmer Bros. has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Farmer Bros. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Farmer Bros. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmer Bros. and Tattooed Chef’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmer Bros. -10.44% -11.91% -4.14% Tattooed Chef N/A -164.88% -3.97%

Summary

Tattooed Chef beats Farmer Bros. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Boyds, Direct Trade, Project D.I.R.E.C.T., Fair Trade Certified, Public Domain, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brands, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurants, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, grocery chains, and foodservice distributors. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. has strategic partnership with High Brew Coffee. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand in the frozen food section of retail food stores. Tattooed Chef, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Paramount, California.

