REVV Price Hits $0.0806 on Major Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, REVV has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One REVV token can currently be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $22.24 million and $2.30 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00274916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00088950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00096168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00187969 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,313.69 or 0.89930767 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,957,294 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.