Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,272 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

REXR opened at $51.50 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

