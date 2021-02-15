Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $441.03 or 0.00906911 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

Rigel Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

