Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Trading 31% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $26.45 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 31% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.12 or 0.00270999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00085685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00075379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00089745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.67 or 0.00392958 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00186046 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

Rio DeFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

