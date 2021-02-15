Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.51 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $44.80 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0881 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.00192378 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

