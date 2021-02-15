RiverFort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.79

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 50332414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.90.

RiverFort Global Opportunities Company Profile (LON:RGO)

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in equity, convertible debt, mezzanine debt, senior debt and royalty instruments investing across the growth stage of public and private small cap growth companies. It prefers to invest in technology, natural resources, energy (including power generation and transmission), financial and healthcare sectors.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFort Global Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFort Global Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.