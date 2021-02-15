RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 14th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $17.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%.

In related news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $160,897.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

