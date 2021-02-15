ROAM Global Management LP Acquires New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Clarivate comprises about 3.6% of ROAM Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $28.94. 27,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,000. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

