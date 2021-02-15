ROAM Global Management LP Acquires New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,206,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 7.3% of ROAM Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

FISV stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.99. 269,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,624. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $123.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,197,073 shares of company stock worth $2,222,672,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

