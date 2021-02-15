ROAM Global Management LP Acquires New Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 252,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. Verra Mobility makes up about 2.4% of ROAM Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ROAM Global Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,753.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $340,525. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

