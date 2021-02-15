ROAM Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 48,100 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ROAM Global Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,000. PayPal comprises 8.1% of ROAM Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 937,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,521,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $13.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.37. 773,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,762. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $302.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

