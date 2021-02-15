ROAM Global Management LP Buys Shares of 346,990 IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

ROAM Global Management LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 346,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,170,000. IHS Markit comprises approximately 22.4% of ROAM Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ROAM Global Management LP owned about 0.09% of IHS Markit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 55.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in IHS Markit by 12.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in IHS Markit by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in IHS Markit by 10.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.59. 107,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,507. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

