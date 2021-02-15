ROAM Global Management LP Invests $8.70 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ROAM Global Management LP bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,698,000. Workday makes up about 6.2% of ROAM Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.36. The company had a trading volume of 73,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.11. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

