ROAM Global Management LP Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Burlington Stores comprises 1.2% of ROAM Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 572,059 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after acquiring an additional 78,512 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 329,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,267,000 after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 347,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70,136 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.39.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $271.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.04 and its 200-day moving average is $222.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

