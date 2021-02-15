ROAM Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000. Alibaba Group comprises 2.5% of ROAM Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.85. The stock had a trading volume of 614,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.89. The firm has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

