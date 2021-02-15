ROAM Global Management LP Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000. TransUnion makes up about 3.0% of ROAM Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $74,963.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU traded up $2.93 on Monday, hitting $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,807. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

