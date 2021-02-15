ROAM Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,137 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ROAM Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. CoStar Group comprises about 2.7% of ROAM Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,024,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $14.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $939.76. 5,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,697. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $903.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $866.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

