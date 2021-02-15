ROAM Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 52,600 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

ROAM Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Farfetch accounts for approximately 2.4% of ROAM Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Farfetch by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,414. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

