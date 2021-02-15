ROAM Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 69,055 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ROAM Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 7.0% of ROAM Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

FIS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.60. 163,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of -753.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.