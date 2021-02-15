ROAM Global Management LP Takes $1.07 Million Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

ROAM Global Management LP bought a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Vroom accounts for 0.8% of ROAM Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRM. KeyCorp began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Shares of VRM stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 60,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,572. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $755,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,505 shares of company stock worth $4,212,950.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

