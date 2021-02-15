ROAM Global Management LP Takes $4.37 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

ROAM Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000. PTC accounts for about 3.1% of ROAM Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $2,083,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Insiders sold 42,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

PTC traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.72. 24,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,279. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.