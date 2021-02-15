ROAM Global Management LP Takes $5.28 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000. Moody’s accounts for 3.8% of ROAM Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

MCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.67. The company had a trading volume of 49,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

