Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,558 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $14,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,432,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,645,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,582,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

