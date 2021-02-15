Rocket Pool (RPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.78 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $90.78 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $8.83 or 0.00018528 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 94.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.57 or 0.00953781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007613 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.89 or 0.05108888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00025735 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00033452 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

