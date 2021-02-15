Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.28. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $268.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock worth $9,292,515. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

