Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 860,009 shares of company stock valued at $304,766,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $468.67 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $484.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.60 and a 200-day moving average of $261.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of -557.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

