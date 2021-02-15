Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Roku by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $468.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.60 and its 200-day moving average is $261.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of -557.94 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $484.85.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.54, for a total value of $1,804,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,784.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $314,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,385,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 860,009 shares of company stock worth $304,766,120. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.22.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

