ROOBEE Market Capitalization Achieves $12.11 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $12.11 million and $1.05 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 102.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.47 or 0.00679585 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

ROOBEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

