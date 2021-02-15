Rope ($ROPE) Price Tops $40.33 on Exchanges

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Rope token can currently be bought for approximately $40.33 or 0.00084029 BTC on popular exchanges. Rope has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $219,247.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rope has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00269630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00086113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00392668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00186236 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

Rope can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

