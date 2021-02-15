Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Roper Technologies worth $170,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after acquiring an additional 529,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after buying an additional 142,452 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 603.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,682,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,128,000 after acquiring an additional 89,088 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.40.

NYSE:ROP opened at $396.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.08 and its 200-day moving average is $415.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

