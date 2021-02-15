Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 29,592 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 816,488 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,287,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.