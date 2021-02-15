Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 36,055 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31,352.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,055 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,577,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.60. 337,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,062,917. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08.

