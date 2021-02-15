Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,811 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $529,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in International Business Machines by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.80. 211,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,545. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.