Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 62,734 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 62,734 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1,877.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.73. 2,610,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,978,781. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

